India abstains from UNGA draft resolution on immediate ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine

New York:

India on Tuesday abstained from voting on a draft resolution at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which called for an "immediate, complete and unconditional" ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. The development comes at a time when the war between the two sides have entered the fifth year.

Around 107 members voted in favour of the resolution that was titled 'Supporting for Lasting Peace in Ukraine' and was introduced by Kyiv. On the other hand, 12 voted against it and 51 were abstentions. Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the United States (US) were also among the abstaining countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the countries who voted in favour of the resolution and standing with Ukraine in "defense of life" at the UN. "The General Assembly adopted our resolution in support of a lasting peace, with clear calls for a full ceasefire and the return of our people," Zelenskyy said.

"These are the right and necessary steps," the Ukrainian president, adding that he will keep "working actively to achieve peace, together" with his partners.

Russia-Ukraine war enters 5th year

The war between Russia and Ukraine, which has claimed thousands of lives, including those of civilians, entered its fifth year in February this year. The two sides have been involved in a trilateral meeting with the US, with both sides remaining positive for further talks.

The UN has called for an immediate ceasefire, with General Secretary Antonio Guterres saying that the war is a "stain on collective consciousness", and it remains a threat to regional and international peace and security. He said civilians are bearing the brunt of the conflict, with 2025 witnessing the largest number of civilians killed in Ukraine.

"This is simply unacceptable," Guterres said. "I reiterate my call for an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just, lasting and comprehensive peace. For peace to be just, it must be in line with international law, respecting Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity."