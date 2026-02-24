Zelenskyy admits Ukrainians 'exhausted' as war with Russia enters fifth year, refuses to yield

Kyiv:

Today marks the fourth anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that his countrymen are exhausted after years of conflict, but stressed that conceding to Russia’s demands is not an option.

In an interview with CNN, Zelenskyy said that any deal compromising Ukraine’s sovereignty would effectively mean losing the country entirely. He admitted that the nation is weary with the war, now entering its fifth year, but emphasized that surrender remains unavailable to them.

The Ukrainian President also criticised Vladimir Putin, holding him responsible for the war and describing the resulting chaos as centered around a single individual.

Zelenskyy further appealed for international support in Ukraine’s fight against Russia, personally addressing Donald Trump, and saying the United States can play a key role in countering Russia.

Peace talks stall over major disagreements

US President Donald Trump has called for an end to the war in Ukraine, promising a swift resolution. However, efforts to mediate the conflict are facing major obstacles due to sharply differing demands from the two sides.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has outlined several conditions for peace. He wants Ukraine to withdraw its forces from parts of the Donetsk region still under Ukrainian control, abandon its NATO membership plans, reduce its military capabilities, and give the Russian language official status. These demands have been firmly rejected by Kyiv.

Russia has indicated it would not oppose Ukraine joining the European Union in the future. At the same time, it has strongly opposed the idea of European peacekeepers being sent to Ukraine as part of a settlement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a ceasefire along the current frontlines. Putin, however, insists that a temporary truce is not acceptable, and he demands a full peace agreement that addresses all his terms.

