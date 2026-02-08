Zelenskyy says US gave June deadline to reach truce with Russia; next round of talks likely in Miami The Ukrainian President on Saturday rebuked Russia for continuously targeting the energy infrastructure in Kyiv. He said Moscow’s aggression was affecting the ongoing peace efforts.

Kyiv:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the United States has given a June deadline to both Russia and Ukraine to end the conflict. He said Washington will put pressure on both sides if no consensus is reached till June. This came amid ardent strikes by Russia on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, forcing nuclear power plants to cut power supplies.



"The Americans are proposing the parties end the war by the beginning of this summer and will probably put pressure on the parties precisely according to this schedule," Zelenskyy said while speaking with reporters.

Zelenskyy also said the next round of trilateral talks is likely to happen in the US' Miami, adding that Ukraine will participate in it.

"We confirmed our participation," he added.

The Ukrainian President on Saturday rebuked Russia for continuously targeting the energy infrastructure in Kyiv. He said Moscow’s aggression was affecting the ongoing peace efforts.



“Last night, the Russians struck facilities critical to the operation of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants. Today, units at Ukraine’s NPPs reduced power generation, and one unit was automatically shut down. This is a level of attack that no terrorist in the world has ever dared, and Russia must feel the world's response. Russia must show that not only such strikes and the war matter to it, but also the ongoing negotiations that are supposed to deliver results,” Zelenskyy posted on X.

Second round of trilateral talks conclude in Abu Dhabi

The second round of US-brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine concluded in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Zelenskyy said the negotiators discussed how a ceasefire would be technically monitored and the US vowed to play a key role in this process.

Russia continues to target Ukraine’s energy infra

Over recent months, Russia has intensified its air attacks against Ukraine by repeatedly targeting critical energy facilities. These strikes have knocked out large parts of the power grid, plunging homes into darkness and disrupting heating and water supplies as winter temperatures bite.

Zelenskyy said Washington has once again floated the idea of a ceasefire that would prohibit attacks on energy infrastructure. He stressed that Ukraine is willing to abide by such an arrangement, provided Russia does the same.

