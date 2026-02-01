Next round of Russia-Ukraine-US trilateral talks on Feb 4-5; Zelenskyy says 'interested in outcome' These talks are part of a long-running push by the Trump administration, lasting about a year, aimed at bringing Russia and Ukraine closer to a peace agreement and ending nearly four years of intense fighting.

Kyiv:

Officials of Russia, Ukraine and the United States are set to hold the second round of trilateral talks aimed at ending the nearly four-year conflict. The high-stakes deliberation will take place on Wednesday and Thursday in Abu Dhabi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday.

"We have just had a report from our negotiating team. The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set: Feb 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine is ready for substantive talks, and we are interested in an outcome that will bring us closer to a real and dignified end to the war," Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post.

However, Russian officials haven’t yet officially commented over this development.

Kirill Dmitriev, a senior Russian representative, on Saturday said he took part in what he described as a productive discussion with a US-led peace team during a meeting in Florida.

These talks are part of a long-running push by the Trump administration, lasting about a year, aimed at bringing Russia and Ukraine closer to a peace agreement and ending nearly four years of intense fighting.

Although both Moscow and Kyiv have broadly agreed with Washington that some form of compromise is needed, they remain far apart on the details of any final deal.

One of the biggest disagreements centers on territory. The key question is whether Russia would hold on to Ukrainian regions it currently controls—particularly the eastern Donbas industrial region—or whether it would be expected to pull back, including from areas it has not yet fully taken over.

About first round of talks

The first round of the trilateral talks to broker peace in Ukraine concluded on January 24.

In this, chief negotiator Rustem Umerov and military intelligence head Kyrylo Budanov attended the meeting from Ukraine’s side. Besides, Andrii Hnatov, Davyd Arakhamiia, Sergiy Kyslytsya and Vadym Skibitskyi were also present.

US envoys Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Dan Driscoll, Alexus Grynkewich and Josh Gruenbaum were present during the talks.