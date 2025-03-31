Jio offers 20GB extra data on its 72-day plan, delighting users Reliance Jio is offering a plan that includes not only a long validity period but also additional data. In addition, Jio is providing subscriptions to OTT services as part of this offer.

When the telecom sector comes up in conversation, Reliance Jio is sure to be part of the discussion. As the largest telecom provider in the country, Jio boasts a customer base exceeding 460 million. The company caters to its vast clientele with a variety of recharge plans tailored to suit different needs, ensuring that both budget-conscious users and those looking for premium options are well taken care of.

Recently, mobile data consumption has surged dramatically, driven largely by the growing popularity of OTT streaming services. In response, Jio has introduced an appealing recharge plan that offers long validity, unlimited calling, and extra data.

An exciting new recharge option

The latest addition to Jio's offerings is a recharge plan designed to alleviate the hassle of frequent recharges while providing peace of mind when it comes to calling, data usage, and OTT streaming. This plan, priced at Rs 749, has certainly struck a chord with countless users.

With this Rs 749 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio provides an impressive validity of 72 days, during which customers enjoy unlimited calling on all local and STD networks. This means you can chat freely with your loved ones without any worries. Additionally, the plan includes 100 free SMS messages daily across all networks.

Great benefits for data enthusiasts

Now, let’s talk about the data perks included in this 72-day plan. Jio offers a total of 164GB of data for the entire duration, allowing users to utilize up to 2GB of data each day for everyday browsing, work, and more. As an added bonus, Jio is providing an additional 20GB of data. Even if you reach your daily limit, you can continue to use the internet, albeit at a reduced speed of 64Kbps.

Jio’s Rs 749 plan comes with some fantastic extras as well. Customers gain a free 90-day subscription to Jio Hotstar, along with 50GB of AI cloud storage. Plus, you'll get complimentary access to Jio TV, letting you enjoy a range of TV channels at no extra cost.

