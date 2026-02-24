British Airways London-Hyderabad flight diverted to Nagpur due to bad weather

New Delhi:

A British Airways flight travelling from London to Hyderabad was unable to land at its destination on Tuesday due to intense rainfall in the Telangana capital. The severe weather conditions prevented air traffic control from granting landing clearance which prompted the crew to look for an alternate airport.

With visibility dropping and conditions worsening near Hyderabad, the pilot sought permission to divert the aircraft to Nagpur. Authorities at the city's Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport quickly responded and approved the aircraft's landing.

The Boeing 787 aircraft, carrying 169 passengers, made a smooth and safe landing in Nagpur. Airport officials confirmed that the diversion was carried out as a precautionary measure and all passengers were safe.

