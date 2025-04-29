iPhone 15, iPhone 16 and 16 Pro see significant price drops in India: Check out these deals There has been a significant reduction in the price of the iPhone. Apple's three latest iPhone models have received their largest price cut to date. All three models are now available for thousands of rupees less than their original launch prices.

New Delhi:

If you're looking to snag the latest iPhone models at a great price, now might be the perfect time for you. Next month, e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart will kick off sales where you can score an iPhone for less. However, even before the official sale starts, you can get your hands on three of the newest iPhone models at the best prices ever. There have been significant price cuts on the iPhone 15, iPhone 16, and iPhone 16 Pro. Let’s take a closer look at the new pricing for these three models.

iPhone 15

You can grab this Apple iPhone at its lowest price to date—just Rs 61,390 on Amazon. Initially launched at Rs 79,990, this model has seen a price drop of Rs 18,510. On top of that, you’ll also receive a cashback of Rs 1,841. The iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 Bionic chip and features a stunning 48MP camera along with a 6.1-inch display.

iPhone 16

The iPhone 16, which was launched last year, is now available for an attractive price of Rs 68,780 on Flipkart, down from its original price of Rs 79,900. You can enjoy a discount of Rs 6,120, plus an additional Rs 4,000 off with select card purchases. This model boasts the latest A18 Bionic chip and advanced AI features.

iPhone 16 Pro

Last year’s Pro variant was originally priced at Rs 1,19,900, but it’s now available for just Rs 1,05,355, thanks to a hefty price cut of around Rs 14,000. Although it’s listed at Rs 1,12,900, you can take advantage of an additional discount of Rs 7,000. This premium model packs the A18 Pro Bionic chip and comes equipped with impressive AI features.

With these great deals, now is a fantastic time to upgrade your phone!

