After free calling, Jio now offers free gold with its new offer

Jio has made a significant impact in the telecom market by offering free calling with its recharge plans. Now, it aims to transform the fintech sector by introducing a new promotion that includes free Gold. Jio Financial Services has launched an initiative called 'Jio Gold 24K Days,' timed perfectly ahead of Akshaya Tritiya. During this promotional period, which runs from April 29 to May 5, 2025, customers who purchase digital gold will receive complimentary gold as an incentive. This offer is available through the JioFinance and MyJio apps.

For those buying digital gold valued between Rs 1,000 and Rs 9,999, an additional 1 percent of gold can be obtained by using the promo code JIOGOLD1. For purchases exceeding Rs 10,000, customers can benefit from a 2 percent bonus by applying the code JIOGOLDAT100 at checkout.

The company specifies that each user may make up to 10 eligible transactions during the offer period, with a maximum cumulative bonus limit of Rs 21,000 worth of free gold. The bonus gold will be credited to the user's account within 72 hours of the transaction. It is important to note that this promotion applies only to one-time purchases of gold and not to systematic investment plans (SIPs).

To purchase digital gold through the My Jio app, follow these steps:

Open the My Jio app on your mobile device. Navigate to the 'Finance' section. Complete the verification process to start investing in digital gold.

This process will enable you to easily invest in gold digitally.

“Jio Gold provides a fully digital, secure, and seamless experience for purchasing digital gold and redeeming such investments in the form of cash, gold coins, or gold jewelry. With investments starting from as little as Rs 10, customers can invest in digital gold anytime, anywhere,” Jio Financial Services said in a press note.

