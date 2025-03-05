iPad Air M2 gets Rs 9,000 discount just after iPad Air M3 launch: Who can buy it now The iPad Air M3 offers improved performance, beneficial for users requiring a tablet for demanding tasks. However, the iPad Air M2 remains relevant for many users out there.

Apple has officially unveiled its new iPad Air featuring the M3 chipset in India on March 4. Remarkably, within just a day of this launch, the price of the previous iPad Air with the M2 chipset has taken a notable hit. If you’ve been on the lookout for a powerful tablet and hoping to snag a good deal, now is definitely the time to act. The iPad Air M2 is currently available at a discount of over Rs 9,000. Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting offer.

iPad Air M2 discount

The iPad Air M2 made its debut in India back in May 2024. At launch, the base model, which features an 11-inch display, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 128GB of storage, was priced at Rs 59,900. However, just one day after the iPad Air M3 was released, the price of the iPad Air M2 dropped to Rs 54,690 on Vijay Sales. Additionally, the platform is offering an instant discount of Rs 4,000 for purchases made with SBI and ICICI bank credit cards. This brings the effective price of the iPad Air M2 down to Rs 50,690.

Why Buy the iPad Air M2 Now?

The iPad Air M2 presents an excellent upgrade for those moving from older models like the iPad 9 or iPad 10. It provides reliable performance for everyday tasks such as web browsing, video streaming, and light gaming.

However, users currently using the iPad Air M1 may find more value in the iPad Air M3, which comes with newer hardware and improved processing speeds. The latest iPad Air 7 is powered by the M3 chip, delivering significant performance advantages over the M1.

According to Apple, the M3 chip is nearly twice as fast as its predecessor and can achieve speeds up to 3.5 times that of devices running on the A14 Bionic chip. This advancement makes the iPad Air M3 an impressive choice for users engaged in more resource-intensive activities, like video editing, content creation, or advanced gaming.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 10 series to get new AI feature for personalised experience