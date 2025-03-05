Google Pixel 10 series to get new AI feature for personalised experience A significant update has been released regarding the Google Pixel 10 series. This flagship smartphone lineup will feature a unique AI capability that has not been seen in any other phone to date.

The Google Pixel 10 Series is set to launch in the coming months, replacing last year's Pixel 9 series. A recent leak has revealed exciting details about this upcoming flagship smartphone family. Notably, the series is expected to introduce a unique contextual AI feature that hasn’t been seen in any smartphone to date. Additionally, the Pixel 10 series might be powered by the cutting-edge Tensor G5 processor, developed by Google in partnership with Samsung. More features have also been hinted at through the leaks.

Google Pixel 10 Series special AI feature

As reported by Android Authority, the new AI capability could be a game-changer for Google's flagship series. The tech giant is gearing up to unveil Pixel Sense AI, a contextual assistant that integrates information from various Google apps to deliver a highly personalised user experience. However, it remains unconfirmed whether this feature will be included in the Pixel 10 series.

The Pixel Sense AI aims to enhance user experience by utilising data from Google apps such as Google Calendar, Chrome, Files, Gmail, Google Docs, Google Keep, Google Maps, Google Messages, Google Photos, Google Wallet, Phone, Recorder, YouTube, and YouTube Music. This AI assistant, codenamed Aurelius, is currently undergoing testing.

What to expect from Pixel Sense

This Google AI assistant will offer personalised experiences by leveraging on-device data. Initially, the assistant was slated for launch under the name ‘Pixie,’ but recent information suggests it may debut as Pixel Sense. It’s still unclear if this feature will be available for older Pixel models as well.

In addition to the standard Pixel 10, the lineup may also include the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Fold. The Google Pixel 10 series is anticipated to boast impressive camera capabilities and a host of remarkable features.

