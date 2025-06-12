Infinix GT 30 Pro goes for sale in India with special Day-1 offer Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB model is available for Rs 26,999. An instant discount is offered for select bank transactions.

Infinix has recently launched its latest gaming smartphone in India, the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G, which is now available for purchase. This new model follows the GT 20 Pro 5G that debuted in May of last year. Among its standout features, the smartphone showcases a Cyber Mecha 2.0 design with customisable LED light panels on the back, a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, and a robust 5,500mAh battery that supports both 45W wired and 30W wireless charging.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G India price and offers

In India, the pricing for the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G starts at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB model is set at Rs 26,999. As part of an exclusive launch day offer, the base model with 8GB of RAM will be available for only Rs 22,999 on its first day of sale, including a discount of Rs 2,000 for ICICI Bank customers.

Beginning today, June 12, customers can grab this smartphone on Flipkart. The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G comes in two eye-catching colour options: Blade White, featuring white LED lights on the rear, and Dark Flare, which is equipped with RGB LED units.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G specifications

The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G boasts a stunning 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,224×2,720 pixels) AMOLED display that offers an impressive refresh rate of up to 144Hz, an instant touch sampling rate of 2,160Hz, and a PWM dimming rate of 2,304Hz. With a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits, the display also supports an Always-On feature, is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and has TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light and flicker-free usage.

Powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC and equipped with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, the device runs on Android 15 with the XOS 15 user interface. It includes Infinix’s AI suite tools like AI Note, Folax, and Writing Assistant, alongside Google's Circle to Search, among other handy functionalities.

Designed with gamers in mind, this smartphone features Infinix’s XBoost Gaming Engine, an AI-driven VC cooling system for efficient thermal management, and GT shoulder triggers that boast a swift 520Hz response rate. It even supports 120fps in BGMI and has a dedicated e-sports mode.

On the camera front, the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G comes equipped with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 13-megapixel front camera that captures stunning selfies and video calls. Additionally, the device offers dual speakers that deliver Hi-Res audio support.

The smartphone's 5,500mAh battery is capable of both 45W wired and 30W wireless charging, with reverse charging options available at 10W wired and 5W wireless. Connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C. For security, it is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor, measures 163.7×75.8×7.99mm, and weighs 188g.

