Flipkart Sale: Smart TVs from Rs 7000, massive discounts on many home appliances

E-commerce giant Flipkart is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated Republic Day Sale 2025, dubbed the Monumental Sale. If you’re in the market for a new smartphone or looking to upgrade your home appliances, this sale is the perfect opportunity to snag some fantastic discounts. Expect to find smart TVs at unbeatable prices during this exciting event.

Monumental sale

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new TV, now is your chance. Flipkart is set to roll out major discounts on smart TVs, with prices dropping as low as Rs 7,000.

Incredible deals on 32 to 55-inch Smart TVs

During the Monumental Sale, you'll have the opportunity to purchase smart TVs in sizes ranging from 32 inches to 55 inches, with discounts soaring over 50 percent. What’s even better is that you’ll find Android Smart TVs from renowned brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi, LG, Sony, Toshiba, and OnePlus at significantly reduced prices.

Additionally, the Flipkart sale features eye-catching offers on cameras, starting at just Rs 25,900 for a DSLR. If you’re after laptop accessories, you can grab them for as little as Rs 99. For gamers, there’s a fantastic deal waiting with gaming laptops available for just Rs 45,990, while everyday laptops can be yours for only Rs 10,990.

Affordable QLED smart TVs on offer

Shoppers in the Flipkart Monumental Sale will be in for a treat. You can find QLED TVs priced at an incredible Rs 15,999, alongside smart TVs available for just Rs 7,000. Plus, if you’re considering a new water purifier, you can take one home for just Rs 6,999. Don’t miss out on these amazing deals!

Meanwhile, Flipkart has significantly reduced the prices of the Redmi Note 12 Pro, giving you a great opportunity to save a bundle. The 256GB version, originally priced at Rs 32,999, is now available at an incredible discount of 43 percent just ahead of the Republic Day sale. With this amazing deal, you can snag the phone for only Rs 18,790, saving around Rs 15,000! Don't miss out on this fantastic offer!

