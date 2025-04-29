CMF launches Buds 2a, Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus in India starting at Rs 2,199 The CMF Buds 2a, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Plus provide up to 50 dB of active noise cancellation (ANC) and a total battery life of over 61 hours. They also support a Spatial Audio effect.

New Delhi:

CMF hosted a launch event on April 28 in India, unveiling its Phone 2 Pro along with three new TWS earbuds. The newly introduced models include the CMF Buds 2a, CMF Buds 2, and CMF Buds 2 Plus. These earbuds maintain a similar design aesthetic to the CMF Buds Pro 2. Notably, they feature up to 50dB of active noise cancellation (ANC) and offer a total battery life exceeding 61 hours.

CMF Buds 2a, Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus India price

In terms of pricing, the CMF Buds 2a are available in India for Rs 2,199, while the CMF Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus are priced at Rs 2,699 and Rs. 3,299, respectively. Interested buyers can purchase them through Flipkart.

The CMF Buds 2a and Buds 2 come in Dark Grey and Orange, with the former also available in Light Grey, while the latter has an additional Light Green option. The CMF Buds 2 Plus are offered in Blue and Light Grey.

CMF Buds 2a, Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus specifications

The CMF Buds 2a are equipped with 12.4mm Bio-Fibre drivers featuring Dirac Tuning. In contrast, the Buds 2 utilises 11mm PMI drivers with Dirac Opteo tuning and N52 magnets. The Buds 2 Plus are enhanced with 12mm LCP drivers, supporting LDAC and certified for Hi-Res Wireless Audio. A personalised sound experience is facilitated through a precise pure tone audiometry test.

CMF claims that the entry-level Buds 2a offer up to 42dB of ANC and include a transparency mode. The baseline CMF Buds 2 support up to 48dB of hybrid ANC, while the Plus variant provides up to 50dB of ANC with a Smart Adaptive Mode.

All three models in the CMF Buds 2 series incorporate Wind Noise Reduction 3.0, Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, and features for call noise reduction. The Buds 2a come with 4HD mics that support Clear Voice Technology, while the Buds 2 and Plus models are equipped with six HD mic units, each featuring Clear Voice Technology 3.0. Each model also supports a Spatial Audio effect.

The CMF Buds 2 series supports a low-latency mode of up to 110ms and can connect to two devices simultaneously. The entry-level Buds 2a have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, whereas the Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus boast an IP55 rating.

All three earbuds are housed in cases with a 460mAh battery. The CMF Buds 2a are outfitted with a 43mAh battery in each earbud, while the Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus contain a 53mAh battery. Without ANC, the Buds 2a can last up to eight hours and about 35.5 hours with the charging case. A quick 10-minute charge can provide approximately five and a half hours of playback.

The CMF Buds 2 claim a battery life of up to 13.5 hours and around 55 hours with the case. A quick 10-minute charge can yield up to seven and a half hours of playtime. Meanwhile, the Buds 2 Plus can last up to 14 hours on a single charge, extending to about 61.5 hours with the case. With just a 10-minute quick charge, they can offer roughly eight and a half hours of playback.

