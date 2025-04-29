Vi users rejoice as company expands 5G service in two more cities in northern India Vodafone Idea has begun expanding its 5G service. Following Mumbai, the country's third-largest telecom company has now introduced 5G services in two cities in North India.

New Delhi:

After a lengthy wait, Vodafone Idea is finally rolling out its 5G service across various cities in the country. Previously, the company launched its 5G service in the Mumbai telecom circle, and now it's expanding its reach to several other areas, including Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, and Karnataka. Following the introduction of 5G in Mumbai, Vodafone Idea has now also launched its service in Patna and Chandigarh, as indicated on the company's website, which confirms the launch in both capital cities of the respective states.

This rollout will benefit millions of users. Back in July 2022, Vodafone Idea joined Jio and Airtel in the auction for 5G spectrum. While Airtel and Jio quickly launched their services in various cities following the official 5G rollout in October 2022, by December 2023, both companies had extended their 5G services to all telecom circles in the country. A recent report highlights that 5G coverage is now available in 99 percent of the districts across India, leading to a rapid rise in the number of 5G mobile users. Given this momentum, the launch of Vodafone Idea's 5G services will offer significant advantages to countless users.

Additionally, BSNL is gearing up to introduce its 5G service this year as well. The government-run telecom company is expected to commence commercial trials in June. Following these trials, the official launch of the 5G service will take place. According to a new report from TRAI, both BSNL and Vodafone Idea have experienced a substantial drop in users, losing hundreds of thousands each month, largely due to their delayed entry into the 5G market.

In a recent directive, TRAI mandated that telecom companies provide details regarding their coverage for 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G services on their websites or apps. This move aims to help users easily determine which network operators provide coverage in their areas when making service choices. Following TRAI's instructions, all telecom providers have updated their sites to include this coverage information, enabling users to check the network availability through interactive maps.

