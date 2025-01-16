32-inch smart TVs available at massive discount during Republic Day sale, starting from just Rs 7,000

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Smart TVs at discount

E-commerce giant Amazon is currently hosting a Republic Day sale, offering substantial discounts on smartphones, smart TVs, and a variety of home appliances. If you're looking to purchase a new smart TV for your home, now is the perfect time to take advantage of these deals. You can snag a 32-inch smart TV for as low as Rs 7,000 during this promotional event.

The sale features impressive discounts on smart TVs from various brands, including Samsung, TCL, Sony, Xiaomi, Redmi, and Acer. If you’re considering upgrading that old TV in your living room, this is your chance to save some money while shopping for a new one. Customers can enjoy discounts of up to 61 percent on 32-inch smart TVs, along with benefits like no-cost EMI options, bank offers, and exchange deals.

Xiaomi Smart TV A HD Ready Smart TV

Xiaomi is well-known for its smart TVs, and their 32-inch model is currently available at a significant discount. Normally priced at Rs 24,999, the Xiaomi Smart TV A is now offered at a 52 percent discount during the Republic Day Sale, bringing the price down to just Rs 11,999. This TV features a 20-watt sound output, 8GB of storage, and 1.5GB of RAM.

VW 32 inches Playwall Frameless Smart TV

If you’re on a budget of around Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 and need a smart TV packed with features, consider the VW 32-inch Playwall. You can benefit from a substantial 59 percent discount, plus save an additional Rs 750 with a bank offer. This model provides a 24-watt sound output and comes pre-installed with popular apps like Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, and Zee5.

TCL Metallic Bezel-less 32 inches Smart TV

During the Grand Republic Day Sale, TCL smart TVs are also heavily discounted. Originally priced at Rs 21,990, this TCL model has been slashed by 50 percent , making it available for only Rs 10,990.

VW 32 inch Pro Series HD Ready Smart TV

Amazon has significantly lowered the price of this VW smart TV. Listed at Rs 22,999, you can now purchase it for just Rs 8,999 after a whopping 61 percent discount. This TV supports Android 14 and offers a robust 30-watt sound output, along with various ports.

Acer 32 inch V Pro Series HD Ready Smart QLED TV

This smart TV, featuring a QLED display, is typically priced at Rs 24,999. However, during the Republic Day Sale, it’s now discounted by 50 percent, allowing you to get it for just Rs 12,499. It boasts a 30-watt sound output, along with 16GB of storage and 1.5GB of RAM, complemented by multiple ports.

