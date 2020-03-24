Redmi K30 Pro vs Poco X2: Should you wait for the Poco F2?

Redmi K30 Pro vs Poco X2: An upgrade worth waiting for?

Xiaomi has just launched the Redmi K30 Pro 5G alongside the Zoom Edition in China today. It is a flagship offering from the comapny that brings a plethora of features at a reasonable price point. While this is just continuing the legacy of the Redmi K series, it could be the Poco F2 when launched in India. Since the Poco X2 was essentially a rebranded Redmi K30, it would be a fair contender for a quick comparison with the Redmi K30 Pro. This will also bring the answer to the question - "Should you wait for the Poco F2/Redmi K30 Pro or just go out and buy the Poco X2 right now?"

Redmi K30 Pro vs Poco X2: Specifications

Redmi K30 Pro, being a flagship product, comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with a 5G modem. Poco X2, on the other hand, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset. Both the smartphones come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. While the flagship gets UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM, the Poco X2 settled for the older UFS 2.1 storage and LPDDR4X RAM modules.

Redmi K30 Pro and Poco X2 are backed by 4,700mAh and 4,500mAh batteries respectively. The one with the smaller battery also gets a slower charger rated at 27W. The K30 Pro brings a new 33W charger in the box.

In the camera department, the Redmi K30 Pro and the Poco X2, both sport quad-camera setups on the back. On the K30 Pro, the setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Poco X2 or Redmi K20, on the other hand, brings a similar setup but offers an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-lens instead of the 13MP one. Also, the Redmi K30 Pro is also available in a Zoom edition that offers an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 30X zoom capabilities.

Redmi K30 Pro vs Poco X2: Design and Display

Both the Xiaomi smartphones sport a similar design at least from the back. While the Poco X2 offers a vertical camera array, the setup on the K30 Pro is arranged inside a square. In my opinion, both smartphones look equally attractive from the back.

Poco X2 is just a rebranded Redmi K30.

On the front, the new Redmi K30 Pro features a notch-less 6.67-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display. Poco X2 also offers a 6.67-inch screen but it gets away with an IPS panel and also brings a punch-hole design. However, to make things interesting, the Poco X2 gets a high refresh rate 120Hz display whereas the flagship Redmi K30 Pro comes with a regular 60Hz panel.

Redmi K30 Pro vs Poco X2: Price and Availability

Poco X2, the rebranded Redmi K30, is already available in India for a starting price of Rs. 15,999 for the base 6GB+64GB variant. The 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants of the smartphone are priced at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 19,999 respectively.

Redmi K30 Pro is launched at a starting price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 32,500) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. As for the 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB models, they are available for CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 36,600) and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 40,000) respectively. The smartphone also gets a Zoom edition that is available for a starting price of CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 41,000).

Redmi K30 Pro 5G comes with a pop-up selfie camera.

Unfortunately, the K30 Pro is currently available only in China as of now. It will most likely arrive in India under the Poco brand as the Poco F2. However, this could take a month or two. Considering the Coronavirus pandemic is going on, the launch could be delayed even further.

Redmi K30 Pro vs Poco X2: Should you wait?

As mentioned above, the Redmi K30 Pro could arrive in India with the Poco F2 labelling. However, Xiaomi might take its own sweet time to bring the phone to India. Until then, the consumers are left with only one option, which is Poco X2. It is also worth noting that while the Poco X2 is available at a starting price of Rs. 16,999 in India, the upcoming Redmi K30 Pro or Poco F2 could be priced way above Rs. 20,000.

So, if you are living on a tight budget, you should grab the Poco X2 now. However, if you want that punchy AMOLED display and the latest flagship processor, you will need to wait for some time.