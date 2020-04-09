Workout from home: Tech gadgets you need for your quarantine workout sessions

Honor Band 5i comes with SpO2 (Blood Oxygen Saturation) detection feature.

The Coronavirus Pandemic has forced many countries to impose a lockdown. During the lockdown period, some people are working from home and there are some who are sitting helplessly just binge-watching TV shows and movies. In both cases, people have started to gain weight as they are not exercising enough. This has led to a new trend called "Workout from home", where people are bringing their gym practices at their homes while maintaining social distancing.

These workout sessions help in staying fit and also relieving the stress that most people are suffering from due to staying at home for longer periods of time. Here, the people can take great advantage of the technology around them to make sure they are doing the right exercises in the right amount.

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers like the Honor Band 5i, Mi Band 4 and the Realme Band offer a ton of features along with close to accurate measurements. These fitness trackers can be used for not only tracking steps but also monitoring sleep and more. Honor Band 5i even comes with the SpO2 feature, which basically allows the band to detect Blood Oxygen Saturation. So, these budget-oriented trackers can help you bump up the home workout game.

Smartphone

There are plenty of workout apps available on both Android and iOS.

One thing which almost every person has today is a smartphone. Our smartphones can help in many ways to offer a better workout session. There are plenty of applications on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store that one can use to train themselves. Also, smartphones can be used to track workout timings and even come in handy for those workout session selfies for Instagram.

Smartwatch

Huawei Magic Watch 2 offers an AMOLED display, Kirin A1 chipset and more.

A smartwatch is something that many people own but not everyone uses it to its true potential. People end up using a smartwatch mostly for notifications. However, these watches are capable of doing a lot more than that. Almost every smartwatch including the Apple Watch, Honor Magic Watch 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch support step tracking, heart rate monitoring and more. Wearing these watches while working out can help you track the workout sessions in a better way.

Wireless Audio

A wireless audio device like Bluetooth speakers or truly wireless earphones can also come in quite handy during workout sessions. These devices do not help in tracking your workout or helping you to do better exercises. The audio devices bring the right mood and also offer the amount of motivation with the right playlist on.