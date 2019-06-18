PTron Musicbot Mini Bluetooth Speaker Review: Small, simple and decent speakers

With every electronics company launching high-end to low-end Bluetooth speakers in the market, PTron has launched a rather interesting product for the budget segment in the Indian market called PTron Musicbot Mini. So, does it live up to the mark, let's find out in our review.

PTron Musicbot Mini: Design

In terms of design, the PTron Musicbot looks good. Talking of build quality, the speaker gets a metal and plastic finish and comes in a cylindrical design. It gets the brand logo embedded on top of the speaker grille and gets media control keys, placed on the sides that include the power key, play/pause key, Bluetooth pairing key and volume adjusters. Apart from media controls, the speaker also gets a micro USB port, LEDs indicator and a microSD card slot.

What disappoints is the lack of 3.5mm audio jack, which could have added a lot more value to the product.

PTron Musicbot Mini: Performance

Getting down to the audio quality, the PTron Musicbot is what you could call is a fair product. It connects easily using the Bluetooth and performs instantly. It gets Bluetooth version 4.2 that is capable of connecting with devices up to 10 meters. In terms of specs, it sports a 52mm 4ohmsm 3W speaker that has a frequency response of 20Hz-20,000Hz. The audio output is fairly proportionate and you do feel a slight thump aswell in songs with Bass.

PTron Musicbot Mini: Battery

It houses a 500mAh non-removable battery that can deliver 4 hours of battery while the charging takes approx. 2-3 hours. On low battery, the speaker indicates via voice command that the battery is low.

PTron Musicbot Mini: Verdict

Considering the price point of Rs 599, the PTron Musicbot Mini turns out to be a reasonably decent product. It looks good and sounds decent and importantly doesn't wear out on full volume, maintaining the tempo.

Given the price point, the PTron Musicbot Mini Bluetooth Speaker is ideal for people on a budget, looking for a wireless speaker.

