PM Modi arrives in Indonesia on first leg of three-nation tour; fighter jets escort his aircraft | VIDEO

Jakarta:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday began his three-nation tour by arriving in Indonesia. The visit is intended to further strengthen India’s Act East Policy, the MAHASAGAR Vision, and its focus on a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

He was received at the airport by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. As the Prime Minister’s aircraft entered Indonesian airspace, fighter jets of the Indonesian Air Force escorted it as part of a ceremonial welcome.

PM Modi highlights importance of his three-nation visit

Before leaving New Delhi, Modi said the tour covering Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand would help deepen India’s regional engagement and strategic outlook. He also underlined India’s commitment to a stable Indo-Pacific.

The MAHASAGAR Vision, which stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions, represents India’s approach to security and growth cooperation with partner nations across different regions.

Modi recalled that India and Indonesia upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during his first visit to the country in 2018. He said this current trip is the first bilateral visit after that elevation, and follows President Prabowo Subianto’s state visit to India as chief guest for Republic Day celebrations in January 2025.

"India and Indonesia elevated bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during my first visit to Indonesia in 2018," he said.

"India and Indonesia share strong civilisational and people-to-people ties, and my visit will further deepen all aspects of our multifaceted partnership," he said.

PM Modi likely to interact with Indian diaspora

During the visit, the Prime Minister is also expected to meet members of the Indian diaspora in Indonesia. He will travel with President Prabowo to the Prambanan Temple complex, one of the largest Hindu temple sites in Indonesia and located near Yogyakarta.

After completing engagements in Indonesia, Modi will travel to Melbourne in Australia at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The final leg of the tour will be in Auckland in Auckland, following an invitation from New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Notably, India and New Zealand signed a free trade agreement (FTA) earlier this year to boost two-way commerce in goods and services and promote investments.

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