Google 3D Search: Here’s how you can bring Jurassic World to your house on Android, iOS

Google's AR capabilities have enabled us to view various objects and even animals in 3D via a simple Google Search. This has existed for a while due to Google's ARCore but hit the limelight recently when the Coronavirus lockdown forced us all to look for ways to stay entertained. Joining the list of a plethora of Google 3D objects and animals, we now have the now-extinct dinosaurs, for us to bring them to life (not in literal terms) roaring and thudding in our houses. Here's how you can do so.

How to view Google 3D dinosaurs on Android, iOS?

Google, in collaboration with Universal Brand Development, Amblin Entertainment and Ludia, has introduced new 3D dinosaurs so that we see lifelike, huge creatures that are millions of years old. The list of Google 3D objects and animals now includes 10 dinosaurs that appear quite realistic that have been created by the concept artists based on the 'preliminary research to discover information about each creature.'

The list includes Tyrannosaurus Rex (T-Rex), Velociraptor, Triceratops, Spinosaurus, Stegosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Ankylosaurus, Dilophosaurus, Pteranodon, and Parasaurolophus. Here's how you can view the creatures right in front of you:

Head to Google Search (or any other Android/iOS browser) on either your Android or iOS smartphone. You can see if your smartphone is compatible from over here

Search for either a dinosaur or any of the names mentioned above

Once the Google search result for the same appear, you will find a 'View in 3D' option by scrolling down a bit

Tap on the 'View in 3D' option and move your smartphone to bring the desired dinosaur right in your living or bedroom. On iOS, you get the option to view the dinosaurs in both AR and Object mode

In addition to this, in Android, 3D dinosaurs come with the new auto-scale feature that can automatically adjust the size of the creature as per your device's screen and you can hear the dinosaurs' roaring and the sound of their footsteps.

Further, you can record videos and click pictures of the 3D dinosaurs at your disposal. For this, the tap on the shutter button that appears on the screen to take images and long-press the button to record videos. The videos and photos will automatically get saved on your smartphones.

