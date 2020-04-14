Google 3D Objects: After Google 3D Animals, how to find other objects on Android, iOS

Google 3D Earth and Brain on Android

Coronavirus quarantine has forced us all into finding ways to stay occupied. This applies more on people who currently have nothing to do and the internet is their knight in shining armour. Thanks to Google AR objects, we have a new way of passing our time by bringing various 3D objects right in our houses. Recently, Google 3D animals became so popular that we couldn’t help but open Google Search on our Android and iOS smartphones and get a dog, a panda, or a tiger right in front of us sitting on our couches.

However, apart from animals, there are more objects than we can find on Google Search and produce in our homes. Hence, here’s how you can find Saturn, a car, or Santa in Google Search and bring before you on your Android or iOS device. Read on to know more.

Before we start, you should know that Google has a list of smartphones that support Google ARCore and the ability to view 3D objects. Hence, you can go through it to know whether or not your device supports the capability.

How to find planets in Google Search and see in your house? (Android, iOS)

Google has collaborated with NASA to bring the solar system at your doorstep. The collaboration will allow you to view 3D versions of the various planets, satellites, and more in your home. The objects include Mercury, Venus, Earth, Moon, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptun, Pluto, and even some satellites such as Voyager 1, Apollo and more.

All you have to do is:

Open Google Search

Type in the aforementioned planet names

Scroll down to find the NASA website search result

Click on View in 3D

Select tap on View in your space and move your smartphone around for a while to view the celestial bodies in your house

In addition to this, you can also search for names with the suffix 3D for ease.

How to find body parts in Google Search and see in your house? (Android, iOS)

Google has also joined hands with Visible Body for you to view several body parts in 3D for you, especially the kids to know the body more. The body parts that can be viewed in 3D are heart, synapse, brain, muscle flexion, upper respiratory tract, coccyx, vertebra, foot, hand, eye, lung, trachea, thoracic diaphragm, stomach, small/big intestine, appendix, shoulder, pelvis, hair, skeleton, central nervous system, cranial nerve, rib, mouth, tongue, nose, ear, neck, ovary, testicle, red blood cell, and even platelet.

For this,

You have to head to Google Search

Type in Visible Body 3D along with the body part you want to view in 3D

Tap on the View in 3D option under the Visible Body website search result

Tap on View in your space option and adjust your smartphone by moving it around to view the body part on your couch

How to find Santa and more in Google Search and see in your house? (Android, iOS)

In addition to planets and body parts, you can also find Santa and even the Chauvet Cave in your house. All you have to do is,

Go to Google Search

Enter Santa Search (for 3D Santa) or Chauvet Cave in the search bar

Select the View in 3D option in the first or second search

Select View in your space option, move your phone until you get the 3D object in front of you

As a reminder, once you view 3D objects in your house, you can also click an image of the same or record a video to keep it as a memory. For this, you just have to single-tap on the shutter button in the middle for a picture and long-press on it for a video.

Hope you enjoy finding and viewing the aforementioned objects in 3D. We will update the list if more objects are available.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage