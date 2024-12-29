YouTube tests 'Play Something' button to help users find right video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube new feature

YouTube is among the most popular video streaming platforms worldwide, boasting nearly 2.5 billion users. To enhance the video streaming experience, the platform is introducing an exciting new feature aimed at helping users find the right video without endless scrolling. YouTube is reportedly testing a “Play something” floating action button.

According to a recent report from 9to5Google, this new “Play something” button appears against a black background with white text, located just above the bottom bar. When tapped, the button initiates a random video in the Shorts player. Interestingly, it can also play regular content in portrait mode, displaying the like, dislike, comment, and share buttons to the right, along with a timeline scrubber at the bottom of the player.

However, it’s worth noting that the Play something button disappears when the miniplayer is active. This isn't the first time YouTube has explored a ‘Play something’ feature; in 2023, a Reddit user discovered a banner that asked, “Can’t decide what to watch?” along with the ‘Play something’ button at the bottom.

While it remains unclear when or if the new ‘Play something’ button will be made available to all users, it appears Google is still deliberating on whether to proceed with its rollout.

In other news, tech giant Apple has made a significant move by halting the sale of three iPhone models, including the iPhone 14, in several European countries. The impacted models are the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone SE (3rd generation). Consequently, these devices have been taken off Apple’s online store in many nations across Europe.

This ban applies not just to online sales; customers will also be unable to buy these iPhones from physical retail stores. Apple's decision is in response to a regulation established by the European Union concerning the use of the Lightning connector.

