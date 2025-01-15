WhatsApp introduces two exciting new features: Now create stickers from your selfies!

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp new features

More than 3.5 billion people around the world use WhatsApp on their smartphones, making it the biggest messaging app globally. People love it for its easy-to-use design, allowing them to chat, make voice calls, and video calls effortlessly. WhatsApp is constantly adding new features to improve user experience, and it recently launched two exciting updates for 2024.

If you enjoy taking selfies, you’re in for a treat! WhatsApp is now letting users create stickers directly from their selfies. This means you can turn your fun pictures into cool stickers to send to friends.

In addition to that, WhatsApp has made it easier to react to messages. Previously, you would have to press and hold on a message to show your reaction. Now, you can simply double-tap on a message to quickly access a list of fun reaction emojis. This update makes messaging even more engaging and is similar to features you might find on Instagram.

These new features are being rolled out for both Android and iOS users. Here’s a quick look at what you can expect:

1. Selfie Stickers: You can convert your selfies into stickers. Just go to the sticker option, click on create, and then select the camera to snap a picture.

2. Quicker Reactions: Instead of long-pressing a message to react, just double-tap it, and you’ll see a list of emojis to choose from.

WhatsApp continues to enhance your messaging experience, making it more fun and convenient!

In other news, the Maha Kumbh, recognised as the largest religious gathering in the world, has commenced in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. An estimated 400 million people from various regions are expected to participate in this event, which is scheduled to continue until February 26, 2025. To assist the influx of pilgrims, Paytm, a prominent digital payment service provider, is introducing several initiatives, including the launch of the Bhavya Mahakumbh QR code, created specifically for this event.

