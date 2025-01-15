Mahakumbh: From accommodation fraud to online scams, tips on protecting yourself

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mahakumbh

Kumbh Mela 2025 has begun in Prayagraj, starting from January 13 to February 26. This spiritual event is drawing many devotees from all over, including international visitors. However, as excitement builds over this 45-day celebration, there are reports of scams targeting those attending. Here are some common scams to watch out for and tips to keep yourself safe.

Fake QR codes and payment scams

With many people using digital payments, scammers are creating fake QR codes. They might ask for money through fake donation links or unauthorized payment requests.

To protect yourself, avoid scanning QR codes from unknown sources. Always double-check the links before making any payments and don’t click on unfamiliar donation requests.

Fraudulent accommodation and travel listings

Some scammers create fake websites or ads, claiming to offer hotels, flights, or tents for the festival, asking for advance payments. Unfortunately, when you arrive, you might find out that the service doesn’t exist.

To avoid this, always book through official government websites or well-known travel platforms. Make sure the website is secure by checking for “https://” at the beginning of the URL.

Phishing scams and cyber attacks

Cybercriminals may target popular systems used for registrations or bookings. They often send fake emails or texts, pretending to be from legitimate sources to trick you into giving away personal information.

If you spot any suspicious websites or accounts, report them to local authorities or use official complaint channels.

Risks of public Wi-Fi

Scammers can take advantage of unsecured public Wi-Fi connections to steal personal information. This includes surveillance systems that might be vulnerable if not secured properly.

For safer browsing, consider using your mobile data or a VPN (Virtual Private Network) and avoid using public Wi-Fi for financial transactions or logging into personal accounts.

Stay informed through official apps

Keep up with any updates on scams and safety measures by downloading the Maha Kumbh Police App. Stay informed by checking for verified news and alerts to help you avoid potential threats during the festival.

By staying vigilant and following these tips, you can enjoy the Mahakumbh while staying safe from scams.

