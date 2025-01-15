Paytm makes special preparations for Mahakumbh, launches Bhavya Mahakumbh QR

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Paytm Bhavya Mahakumbh QR

The Maha Kumbh, the largest religious gathering in the world, has officially kicked off in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. An astounding 400 million people from across the globe are anticipated to attend this significant event, which will run until February 26, 2025. To facilitate the convenience of the many pilgrims arriving, Paytm, a leading digital payment service provider, is implementing several initiatives. One of the key features is the launch of the Bhavya Mahakumbh QR code, designed specifically for this occasion.

The Bhavya Mahakumbh QR aims to streamline digital payments for attendees. Paytm, which is operated by One 97 Communications, has taken significant steps to ensure that making digital transactions is hassle-free during the Maha Kumbh.

In addition to introducing the Bhavya Mahakumbh QR, the company has rolled out sound boxes and card machines at key locations throughout the fair. These resources are available in parking areas, restaurants, and travel hubs, making it easy for pilgrims to use Paytm UPI, UPI Lite, and card payments at their leisure.

The specially crafted QR code is intended specifically for vendors, providing them with a seamless digital payment option during the event.

In addition to these services, Paytm has launched a special campaign dubbed the Mahasangam of Security and Convenience. This initiative features exciting incentives, including the chance to win Paytm Gold and cashback prizes totaling up to Rs 1 crore.

Attendees at the Maha Kumbh can participate in a lucky draw and check the winners on the Paytm app. A spokesperson from Paytm expressed gratitude for the local traders and the community's support in embracing digital payment solutions.

