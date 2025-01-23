Government issues notice to Ola, Uber for showing differential pricing

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Government notice to Ola, Uber

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, announced that the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) had issued notices to major cab aggregators, Ola and Uber, regarding allegations of differential pricing based on the type of smartphone consumers were using.

In a social media post, the minister indicated that this action followed earlier observations of apparent pricing disparities linked to different mobile models, specifically iPhones and Android devices. The Department of Consumer Affairs, through the CCPA, sought responses from the cab aggregators after receiving multiple complaints from consumers about fare discrepancies for the same destination when checked on various smartphones. It was noted that certain models displayed higher fares, while others showed lower ones.

The CCPA's initiative aimed to address these consumer grievances and ensure fair practices among the cab aggregators. The companies were required to clarify their pricing mechanisms and the factors contributing to these fare variations.

This intervention was not the first of its kind; the department had previously issued a notice to Apple due to complaints registered on the National Consumer Helpline. Consumers had reported performance issues with iPhones following updates to iOS 18 and later versions. The department examined these grievances and requested a response from Apple to address the concerns raised by users.

The notices issued to Ola, Uber, and Apple highlighted a broader effort to ensure that companies adopt fair practices and do not exploit consumers. The actions taken by the CCPA were expected to bring clarity and resolution to these issues while reinforcing consumer trust in digital platforms and technology services.

In other news, following TRAI's recommendation to introduce affordable data-free plans for 2G users last month, telecom companies have started to roll out new offerings. Jio was the first to launch two voice-only plans priced at Rs 458 and Rs 1958, both of which offer a validity period of up to 365 days. Subsequently, Airtel, the second-largest telecom provider in the country, has introduced its own voice-only plans aimed at users who primarily make calls and do not require data services.

Inputs from ANI