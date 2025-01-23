Maruti Suzuki India to hike prices across models by up to Rs 32,500 starting February 1

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Maruti Suzuki India price hike

Maruti Suzuki India, the leader in the car market, announced on Thursday that it will be raising prices by up to Rs 32,500 across various models starting February 1, 2025. This adjustment comes as a response to the increasing input costs and operational expenses that the company has been facing.

In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki explained, "While the company is committed to optimising costs and reducing the impact on the customers, we are constrained to pass on some of the increased expenses to the market."

Under the new pricing structure, the compact car Celerio will experience an ex-showroom price increase of up to Rs 32,500. Premium model Invicto will see a rise of as much as Rs 30,000. The popular Wagon-R will go up by up to Rs 15,000, while the Swift will see an increase of Rs 5,000.

In the SUV segment, the Brezza and Grand Vitara will have price hikes of up to Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively. Entry-level small cars like the Alto K10 will see prices increase by up to Rs 19,500, and the S-Presso will rise by up to Rs 5,000.

Additionally, the premium compact model Baleno will have its price go up by up to Rs 9,000, while the compact SUV Fronx will see an increase of up to Rs 5,500. The compact sedan Dzire will rise by up to Rs 10,000.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of vehicles, from the entry-level Alto K-10 starting at Rs 3.99 lakh to the premium Invicto, priced at Rs 28.92 lakh.

Meanwhile, the government is looking at a new rule that would require safe-driving technology in large vehicles like trucks and buses. This technology includes features that help prevent accidents, such as systems that keep the vehicle stable, automatically apply brakes in emergencies, and detect when a driver is too tired to drive safely. The focus is on making these improvements in new heavy vehicles to keep everyone safer on the roads.

ALSO READ: Volvo EX30 Compact SUV revealed in the US: All you need to know

Inputs from PTI