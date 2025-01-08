Government to mandate ADAS in trucks, buses; plans star rating system for E-rickshaws

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari

The government is considering a mandate for advanced driver-assistance systems in an effort to enhance the safety of heavy commercial vehicles. This includes systems such as electronic stability control, automated emergency braking, and driver drowsiness detection, specifically for new heavy trucks and buses.

During a recent press conference following the Transport Development Council meeting in Delhi, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari stated that these systems could be revolutionary in preventing major accidents. He mentioned that while the government has decided to implement these safety features in new vehicles, the timeline for this mandate has yet to be determined.

Heavy trucks and buses significantly contribute to road accidents, resulting in a substantial share of fatalities and injuries. Electronic stability control helps lower the risk of rollovers and collisions by monitoring vehicle traction and correcting skidding. Automated emergency braking serves to minimize rear-end collisions by detecting obstacles and applying brakes automatically if the driver does not react in a timely manner.

Additionally, fatigue is a major contributor to many road accidents involving long-haul drivers. The driver drowsiness detection system monitors various indicators such as eye movement and steering patterns to alert drivers with an audible warning when signs of fatigue are present.

When questioned about potential costs for equipping new vehicles with these advanced safety systems, the minister emphasised that safety should not be compromised.

Furthermore, the government plans to introduce a safety star rating system for e-rickshaws. Gadkari noted that when e-rickshaws were first launched, strict safety standards were not initially mandated due to cost considerations. However, the government has now decided to implement star ratings for e-rickshaws to ensure quality safety standards, paralleling the system used for four-wheelers. A technical committee has been assigned to develop guidelines for these new safety ratings.

