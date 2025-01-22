Volvo EX30 Compact SUV revealed in the US: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : VOLVO Volvo EX30

Volvo, a popular name in the automotive industry and claimed to be the safest car maker has unleashed a compact electric SUV, named the EX30. The car is making its way to the US market and was originally announced in 2023 as an affordable electric vehicle (EV) option. EX30 was reportedly positioned to attract budget-conscious buyers in a market dominated by high-priced luxury EVs.

However, the delays and tariffs have pushed up its price. Here are the details of the EX30’s features, pricing and what Indian buyers will figure out intriguing about this new EV.

Why was the Volvo EX30 delayed?

When Volvo first introduced the EX30 in 2023, its base price was set at USD 34,950 (approximately Rs. 28.8 lakh). However, US tariffs on vehicles which are manufactured in China may cause a delay, and force Volvo to move its production to Belgium.

This move has resulted in a higher price tag for the EX30 as it finally debuts in 2025.

Updated pricing and trims

Volvo has further announced the pricing for the most popular EX30 Twin Motor Performance, which features a robust 422 horsepower engine.

Plus equipment package: Starts at USD 44,900 (approximately Rs. 37 lakh)

Ultra Equipment Package: Starts at USD 46,600 (approximately Rs. 38.4 lakh)

The starting price for the originally promised base model at USD 34,950 (approximately Rs. 30 lakh). The car is yet to be confirmed, leaving the potential buyers to wait for a more affordable version.

A hit in Europe, soon in the US

The Volvo EX30 has reportedly proven to be a success in Europe, selling over 100,000 units in the region, and only being surpassed by the Tesla Model Y in August 2024.

The car comes compact, stylish design, and competitive price tag have made it a favourite among European customers, and Volvo is optimistic about a similar reception in the US market.

Volvo’s EV lineup and pricing comparison

In addition to the EX30, Volvo offers two other EVs in the US:

EX40 (Mid-sized SUV): Starts at USD 52,500 (approximately Rs. 43.3 lakh) for the single-motor variant and goes up to USD 60,750 (approximately Rs. 50.1 lakh) for the top trim.

EX90 (Full-sized SUV): Starts at USD 79,995 (approximately Rs. 65.9 lakh) and tops out at USD 89,845 (approximately Rs. 74 lakh).

These prices do not include delivery charges, which add at least USD 1,000 (approximately Rs. 83,000).

What’s next for the Volvo EX30?

Witnessing the political landscape in the US, which includes reduced incentives and increased tariffs, the company has been facing challenges in maintaining competitive pricing for the EX30.

However, its strong performance in Europe and attractive specifications make it a compelling option for EV buyers in the US once it becomes widely available.

