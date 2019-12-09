After iOS, WhatsApp for Android now receives call waiting feature

Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp for Android gets call waiting

A couple of days ago, Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp’s iOS version got the call waiting feature. Now, the same feature has finally made its entry on the Android version of WhatsApp.

Call waiting on WhatsApp for Android

As part of WhatsApp for Android’s latest update, version 2.19.352, Android users have now received the new call waiting feature.

For those who don’t know, the call waiting feature will allow users to get notified of another incoming call while they are on an existing WhatsApp call. The feature will pop up two options for the users: ‘Decline’ and ‘End & Accept’, so that users can either reject the call or end the current one to accept the call.

Previously, the second incoming call was automatically denied if a user was on an existing call. The second call used to appear as a missed call.

A couple of things to note about the new call waiting feature is that it appears more like a notification on the user’s screen that a secondary incoming call in the background. Another thing noteworthy thing is that the feature doesn’t come with an option to put any of the calls on hold, something which is available for normal calling.

Additionally, the call waiting feature is only applicable for WhatsApp calls and won’t notify users of a normal incoming call.

The new WhatsApp update has issued a fix for the battery draining issue that was reportedly affecting various Android smartphones. Additionally, the update has introduced new privacy settings for group chats and fingerprint unlock support.

The WhatsApp update has started rolling out and will eventually get to all Android users.

