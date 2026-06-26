Iran, US establish 'communication line' to prevent military clash in Strait of Hormuz amid peace talks

Tehran:

Iran and the United States have set up a direct "communication line" in the Strait of Hormuz to reduce the risk of military incidents and ensure the smooth implementation of the recently signed 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The move follows high-level technical talks held in Switzerland as both countries attempt to lower tensions and move towards a broader agreement aimed at ending hostilities in West Asia.

According to Iranian state media Press TV, the communication line has been established to prevent misunderstandings or unexpected incidents in the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz that could trigger a military confrontation.

The arrangement also supports the implementation of provisions outlined in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. Quoting the final statement issued after the Switzerland talks, mediated by Qatar and Pakistan, Press TV said, "In order to prevent incidents in the Strait of Hormuz that might lead to military confrontation and to implement the provisions of paragraph five of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, a communication line has been established between the two sides."

Iran reiterates shipping rules for Strait of Hormuz

While agreeing to the new communication mechanism, Iran also stressed that all commercial and other vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz must comply with navigation routes designated by Tehran. The report quoted the Iranian position, stating, "Any passage through the strait must be conducted via the routes announced by Iran."

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most crucial maritime trade corridors, carrying a significant share of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Any disruption in the region has the potential to impact international energy markets and global shipping.

Switzerland talks pave the way for a broader agreement

The latest development comes after the first round of technical negotiations under the new MoU concluded in Switzerland. During the discussions, both sides agreed to establish a High-Level Committee that will prepare a roadmap for a comprehensive agreement within the next 60 days.

The joint statement issued by mediators Qatar and Pakistan after the Lake Lucerne Summit in Burgenstock confirmed that the communication line would remain operational throughout the negotiation period to minimise risks in the Strait of Hormuz.

The statement said, "In addition, a communication line between the parties has been formed for the period mentioned in paragraph 5 of the MoU to avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz."

US confirms military deconfliction mechanism

A day before the announcement, US Vice President JD Vance, who headed the American delegation during the Switzerland talks, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had agreed to establish a direct military deconfliction channel.

According to Vance, the mechanism will involve representatives from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the US Central Command (CENTCOM), who will be stationed in Doha, Qatar. The arrangement is intended to enable quick communication between military officials in case of any incident that could escalate into conflict.

Why the Strait of Hormuz matters

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, making it one of the world's busiest energy transit routes. Around one-fifth of the world's seaborne oil trade passes through this narrow waterway. Even minor military incidents in the region can disrupt global supply chains, drive up crude oil prices and affect economies across the world. The newly established hotline is therefore being viewed as an important confidence-building measure that could reduce tensions while negotiations between Iran and the United States continue.

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