Welcome To The Jungle Day 1 Box Office Collection: How much did Akshay Kumar's film earn on opening day?

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's film Welcome to the Jungle has been released in theaters and is being well-received by audiences. There has been a flurry of reactions on social media, with Akshay Kumar's comedy winning hearts. Additionally, paid previews held a day prior, June 25, 2026, to the official release saw the film perform brilliantly and set a record.

So let's see how much the multi-starrer earned through paid previews and on day 1.

How much did Welcome to the Jungle earn from paid previews?

Welcome to the Jungle performed exceptionally well in paid previews, despite having a limited number of screenings. Even with limited shows, the third installment of the Welcome franchise managed to generate significant business. According to a Sacnilk, the film's India net collection from paid previews stood at Rs 3.75 crore.

Becomes the 6th highest-grossing film in paid previews

Welcome to the Jungle has now secured the spot for the 6th highest-grossing film in terms of paid previews. However, it failed to break the record set by Bhooth Bangla (Rs 4 crore), which holds the 5th position on the list. Here is the list:

Dhurandhar 2 - Rs 43 crore

Stree 2 - Rs 9.4 crore

Chennai Express - Rs 6.75 crore

Padmaavat - Rs 5 crore

Bhooth Bangla - Rs 4 crore

Welcome to the Jungle - Rs 3.8 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Day 1 collection

Welcome to the Jungle has earned Rs 7.33 crore so far. With this, the India gross collections is Rs 13.15 crore and the total India net collection is Rs 11.08 so far. However, these are not the final numbers. The day 1 collection numbers will be update on Saturday 10:00 AM.

Welcome To The Jungle movie review

India TV reviewed Welcome To The Jungle and the verdict reads, 'Welcome to the Jungle is one of the better comedy films of the year so far. While watching it, you may laugh so much that you could end up with tears in your eyes and even stomach pain, but remember not to look for logic or reasoning. After watching Welcome to the Jungle, you will feel good. It is a fun-filled story packed with jokes, comedy and emotional moments. The film makes you laugh a lot, although the ending may feel slightly stretched.'

Also Read: Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review: Akshay Kumar leads a star-studded comedy that delivers big laughs and chaos