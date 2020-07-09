After JioMeet, JioChat is the new, ‘cloned’ Indian messaging app for Android, iOS users

Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA JioChat on Google Play Store

Jio's contribution to the increase in the number of Indian apps is noteworthy. The popular telecom operator recently launched the JioMeet video calling app to rival Zoom, Google Meet and more and another app - JioChat -- has surfaced for users to go for the Indian messaging app and promote home-grown apps and products. However, the road to self-reliance appears more like a copying journey and the JioChat (that just got popular) proves that. Read on to know more about the new Jio app.

JioChat messaging app: An uncanny resemblance

The JioChat isn't a new Jio app but recently shot to fame and currently has more than 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. While the messaging app aims to be an alternative to WhatsApp majorly, this is exactly from where it has taken all the cues from. It totally resembles the Facebook-owned messaging platform, with the same green-coloured theme.

To give you an idea, it allows you to send and receive messages, conduct HD quality video and audio calls, send 'made in India' stickers and emoticons, supports a group of up to 500 people, lets you follow brands and is available in Indian languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali or Odia. Additionally, it is easily available to download via the Google Play Store and the App Store and can be downloaded by just looking up for the app on any of the app stores and selecting the Install option to go get it on your Android or iOS device.

The JioChat app requires you to sign up with your number, enter the OTP you receive, your name and gender, following which you will e registered JioChat user. The app is divided into five sections: Camera to click stories, Chats, Stories and Channels and Calling section, totally like WhatsApp for Android. The bottom part has the same plus icon to start a new chat, group, or conference call. The top section has the search icon, the contacts section, and the three-dotted menu to access various options (broadcast messages, invite friends, scan QR code, view profile), voice assistant, and more).

The difference is the presence of the Channels section to follow various popular people, the addition of gender and mood in the profile section, and some minor tweaks. The Stories section also displays stories from popular sites such as PinkVilla and more. Majorly, the app is a rip-off of WhatsApp.

JioChat might appear nothing more than a copy of the famous WhatsApp, much like JioMeet that is a clone of the Zoom video calling app. But, with Jio's reputation and popularity, the app can attract several users in India and for them, it will allow the ease of usage as it is a simple app and resembles a popular app. It also supports the Vocal for Local vision and can help Jio get into the app space with ease. Having said that, there are better ways to do so and copying isn't one.

