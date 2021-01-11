How to move WhatsApp group to Signal: Easy method

Image Source : SIGNAL Here's how Signal users can bring their WhatsApp groups on board.

WhatsApp has recently updated its privacy policy and it is forcing users to accept the new terms of usage in order to continue using the platform. Facebook has made changes in order to get more information about an individual via WhatsApp, which will be used to provide them with targetted ads. To avoid all this, people have started switching to other apps.

While Telegram is a popular alternative for WhatsApp, users have been switching to Signal instead as many celebrities including Elon Musk have been promoting the app. Shifting to another messaging platform can be a tedious task as you have to bring all your friends and group chats onboard.

In case you are looking to create a new group and do not want the hassle of inviting every individual, here’s what you can do.

Create a new group on Signal

In order to get started, one has to create a new group chat on Signal. Open the Signal app and tap on the pencil icon on the top right corner. From there, select the ‘new group’ option to create a new group. Here, you will need to add at least one member on the group.

Get the group link

Once you have created a group on Signal, head over to the group settings and look for the group link. Copy the group link to your phone’s clipboard.

Send the link to friends

Now, just share the group link on the existing WhatsApp group. Your friends or family members can join the new Signal group using that link with just one click.