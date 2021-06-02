Image Source : AP Clubhouse for iOS, Android: A complete guide on how to use this audio chat room app

The invite-only audio chat app ‘Clubhouse’ has become the talk of the town. Since its debut, the social networking app has gained immense popularity and garnered millions of users in its initial year, despite giving limited access.

With more social media influencers, especially youngsters, using the Clubhouse app, people are getting curious to know more about the app.

What is the Clubhouse app?

Clubhouse is an audio-based social networking app where users can communicate in voice chat rooms. The app can host upto 5,000 participants. You can listen to users discuss everything from tech to world affairs to sports and beyond. There are no posts, photos or videos — only people’s profile pictures and their voices.

When a user creates a room, they choose a topic to discuss. You can browse the various categories and select a room that interests you. Then listen in to what they have to say and 'raise your hand' if you have something to add.

It should be noted that the Clubhouse app allows only one club per user as of now. Users are advised to choose their clubs wisely.

The clubhouse app has garnered popularity quickly because of its very idea and since it has hosted personalities like Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The Android version of the app for Indian and worldwide users was launched last week. It has over 10 million active users at present.

How to create an account on Clubhouse app: Step-by-step guide

Install the Clubhouse App on your android or ios device

Open the app, and tap on the Get your username icon

Enter your phone number and click on 'next' button

Enter the auto-generated code and click on the next button

Now you have to enter your full name.

After entering your name, the next button will show up on the username screen.

The username screen will ask you to enter a unique username

Click on the Next button, which will finally land you on the page where you have created your account on Clubhouse