Clubhouse for Android now available in India: How to download, create account and more

Image Source : AP Clubhouse for Android now available in India.

Clubhouse is an immensely popular social media app that allows users to create audio chat rooms. The application arrived on iOS last year and it is still on an invitation-only basis. In order to expand its user base, the company has just launched the Android version of the app globally and it has now arrived in India.

Clubhouse app has now been made available to Android users globally via the Google Play Store. While the users can download and install the app easily, the challenge is to get someone to invite them to signup. Just like the iOS version, Android users will also need an invite in order to create an account in the app.

Here’s how you can download and install Clubhouse on Android

On your Android smartphone, head over to the Google Play Store.

Using the search bar, search for Clubhouse.

Tap on the Install option next to the app’s name.

Before you head over to the Play Store and install the application, it is worth noting that the Android version of Clubhouse is currently facing a few issues. According to a few users, they are unable to receive the verification code. Many people are also reporting that the app shows the entered mobile number is incorrect. Due to these issues, the app has received a low rating on the Google Play Store.

Once you successfully gain access to the app, it will ask you to select the topics of your interest. You can also follow your friends and family members within the app.