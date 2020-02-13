5 must have Android, iOS apps for sports lovers: Rooter, Cricbuzz and more

Here's a list of best apps made for sports lovers.

These days, another trend has become apparent: Sports fans have gone digital. Now you can spot constantly checking scores on their mobile as you walk down the street and cab drivers streaming cricket series. If we are talking about India cricket is the most popular and the most searched sport online. That’s true across all audience categories, demographics, and geographies — and it’s only increasing the demand of these sports app. We have listed down the Five must-have apps for the sports lover.

Cricbuzz

Cricbuzz, as the name suggests, is all about cricket. The app provides latest cricket news and information. While the app is available on both Android and iOS, users can even access their website to live streams various international matches along with commentary. Also, Cricbuzz offers its own content and features including write-ups and up-to-date news from around the cricketing world.

Rooter

Rooter is one of the very few and the biggest sports community platform. It offers personalized sports content and also brings the voice to millions of fans across sports and gaming. One special feature where Rooter takes a lead is that it engages fans with user-generated live audio and video content over different sports and it also offers a personalized sports feed for the consumers. It also brings in scorecards in 8 Indian languages. Rooter offers content around, not just international and domestic games and tournaments, but also school and college-level games.

Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sports is the way to access the latest scores, statistics and other information on all sorts of sports including cricket, football, badminton and more. The app also keeps you in the game with the live update so you never miss a hit. Along with apps on both Android and iOS platforms, Yahoo Sports can also be accessed on a web browser.

Sports Keeda

Sports Keeda, as the name suggests, is an app made for people who love and live for sports. The app is quite customizable as it allows a user to select and follow top cricket playing nations and their cricketing events. The app also brings latest coverage for tournaments like ICC World Cup, Indian Premier League (IPL), T20 and more. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices.

Also Read: Top 5 Cricket live-streaming apps in India: Hotstar, Star Sports and more

TheScore

TheScore is another sports app that brings you the latest sports news, scores, statistics and more. The app offers all the content a user would love to read and watch from their favourite teams, players and leagues. Just like other apps on this list, this one is also available on both Android and iOS platforms.