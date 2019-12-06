Top 5 Cricket live-streaming apps in India: Hotstar, SonyLIV and more

Best apps to live-stream cricket in India.

The Cricket fever is arriving yet again and most of do not like to miss any match whatsoever. Thanks to technology and the internet, now we can live-stream any cricket match from anywhere around the globe. Here's a list of top 5 live-streaming apps you can download on your Android or iOS powered smartphone.

Hotstar

Hotstar is one of the most popular media streaming applications and a part of its popularity is because it provides live streaming of cricket matches. The media streaming service is available on most platforms including web, Android, iOS and more. However, the application uses high amount of data in order to live stream the matches.

Cricbuzz

If you want to keep a track of the scoreboard and the matches going on, your best companion would be the Cricbuzz app. It provides a lot of data and even sends push notifications. The app does not let you live stream the whole event. On the flip side, it does allow you to listen to the live commentary.

SonyLIV

SonyLIV is a media streaming app that works without any subscriptions and has a ton of TV shows from Sony’s channels. Apart from TV shows, the app also live-streams cricket matches.

Star Sports Live Cricket App

Star Sports Channel has its own Android and iOS app that you can download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store respectively. The app shows the live stream of any cricket match.

DTH Apps

DTH services like TataSky and DishTV have their own apps for Android and iOS. If you are a DTH user, you can download and install the DTH provider’s app and live-stream a cricket match for free