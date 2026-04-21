Virudhachalam Assembly Election 2026: Tough contest among DMDK and PMK, TVK and NTK also in fray

Chennai:

Virudhachalam in Cuddalore district is emerging as one of the most closely watched battlegrounds in the Tamil Nadu elections, with a four-cornered contest featuring Premalatha Vijayakanth of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), Dr Tamizharasi Adhimoolam of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), S Vijay of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and Ananthi of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

Virudhachalam electoral landscape

The constituency’s electoral behaviour is deeply influenced by caste dynamics.

A significant Vanniyar population gives PMK a structural advantage, as the party has historically drawn support from this community. At the same time, Scheduled Caste voters form a sizeable segment, making consolidation across communities crucial for any candidate aiming to win. DMDK, once a strong force under the late Vijayakanth, continues to retain pockets of loyalty, particularly among older voters and those disillusioned with the Dravidian majors.

Key candidates

Premalatha Vijayakanth: Widow of Vijayakanth and DMDK’s face, banking on legacy appeal and residual party base.

Tamizharasi Adhimoolam: PMK candidate relying on Vanniyar consolidation and grassroots networks.

S Vijay: TVK nominee representing a new entrant aiming to attract youth and anti-establishment voters.

Ananthi: NTK candidate drawing support from ideological backing and a consistent vote base.

Local issues are likely to play a decisive role. Agriculture remains central to the constituency, with farmers concerned about water availability, input costs and market access. Infrastructure gaps, employment opportunities and rural development are also key concerns that candidates are expected to address.

With votes likely to fragment across four players, even small swings could prove decisive. The contest in Virudhachalam is not just about party strength but also about who can best navigate caste equations, local grievances and evolving voter expectations in a constituency that reflects the complexities of rural Tamil Nadu politics.