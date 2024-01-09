Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation begins indefinite strike across state: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Tamil Nadu transport union is pressing for several demands crucial to the welfare of its workforce.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has initiated an indefinite strike across the state, pressing for several demands crucial to the welfare of its workforce. The primary focal points of the strike include urging the authorities to expedite the signing of the 15th wage revision agreement, aimed at securing an equitable increase in pay for the employees.

Demands by striking workers

In addition to the wage revision, the striking workers are advocating for the prompt filling of vacant positions in both bus driver and conductor roles. Furthermore, they are also demanding for the immediate release of Dearness Allowances (DA) for retired workers. Ensuring timely disbursement of DA is integral to sustaining the financial well-being of retired personnel who have dedicated their careers to the state transport corporation, they said.

The indefinite strike signals the collective commitment of TNSTC employees towards achieving fair and just working conditions, emphasising the importance of addressing these key concerns to maintain the vitality of the public transportation system in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier on Monday, workers affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), and Anna Thozhir Sanga Peravai (ATSP), among others, announced that they will start the indefinite strike from January 9.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: Incessant rains damage harvest-ready crops, AIADMK chief demands compensation for farmers