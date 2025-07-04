Tamil Nadu Minister EV Velu mocks Sanskrit verses, asks, 'Who the hell even understands that?' Speaking at a public event in Vellore, Velu allegedly mocked the Sanskrit verses typically chanted during Hindu wedding rituals and questioned the language's relevance in contemporary society.

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Public Works Minister EV Velu sparked a fresh political row on Friday after sharply criticising the Union government’s financial support for the Sanskrit language. Speaking at a public event in Vellore, Velu allegedly mocked the Sanskrit verses typically chanted during Hindu wedding rituals and questioned the language's relevance in contemporary society.

“Who the hell even understands that?” Velu asked, referring to the chants used by priests during marriage ceremonies. “Can two lovers confess their love in Sanskrit? They can do so in Tamil,” he said, highlighting Tamil as a vibrant, living language that is widely spoken and understood, reported India Today.

Criticises allocation of funds

Velu took strong exception to the Centre’s allocation of funds, stating that while Tamil Nadu contributes significantly to the national economy, it receives inadequate support for its linguistic and cultural promotion.

“By taking our money via GST, they are using it for Sanskrit development. Does anyone even understand Sanskrit? We can say ‘I love you’ in Tamil. If you go to a marriage function, they speak in Sanskrit. Who the hell even understands that?” he repeated, drawing applause from the crowd.

The minister pointed out that the Union government allocated Rs 2,500 crore for Sanskrit development, while Tamil received only Rs 167 crore. “Why spend Rs 2,500 crore for development of Sanskrit language that no one understands?” Velu asked, accusing the Centre of favouring a language spoken by a limited population over one that is widely used.

Calls for protection of Tamil

Reiterating Tamil Nadu's long-standing position on language rights, Velu said, “We need to protect our language.” He asserted that Tamil Nadu has led the country in education and development and deserves fair recognition and investment in its cultural heritage.

Echoes from state leadership

The minister's remarks follow similar statements made by other leaders from the ruling DMK party. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had recently accused the BJP-led central government of “false affection for Tamil,” saying in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “Sanskrit gets the crores; Tamil and other South Indian languages get nothing but crocodile tears.”

Echoing this sentiment, Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh had earlier said, “Despite India having five other classical languages, only Sanskrit is being given undue prominence. There is a continuous bias.”