Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Polling on April 23, results to be announced on May 4

New Delhi:

The Election Commission on Saturday, March 15, announced the schedule for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, setting the stage for the crucial state poll. According to the poll body, preparations for the election have already been completed, including a review of poll readiness, finalisation of electoral rolls and assessment of security arrangements across the state.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into immediate effect. The current term of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is set to end between May and June, making the upcoming election a key political contest in the state. Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are traditionally conducted in a single phase, and the 2026 poll is also expected to follow the same pattern.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Key dates

Polling for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 23, 2026, covering all 234 constituencies across the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026, when the results will determine which party or alliance forms the next government in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Assembly constituencies and term details

(Image Source : REPORTER )Overview of Electors in Assembly Elections 2026.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly comprises 234 constituencies, including 188 general seats, 44 reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and two for Scheduled Tribes (ST). The term of the present Assembly will end on May 10, 2026, paving the way for the next Assembly election in the state.

Tamil Nadu Assembly 2021 election results

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance returned to power with a clear majority in the 234-member Assembly, ending the decade-long rule of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The DMK emerged as the single largest party with 133 seats and a vote share of 37.7%, while the AIADMK secured 66 seats with 33.29% votes. Among other major players, the Indian National Congress (INC) won 18 seats, while the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) secured five seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) won four seats each, while the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured two seats each.

Other parties such as Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) failed to win any seats despite securing a small share of votes.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said, "During the past few days, the Commission visited all the poll-bound states to review the preparedness for the ensuing Assembly elections. During these elections, during these visits, the Commission met all the recognised political parties and received their suggestions. The Commission also met the district electoral officers, the SPs, the IGs, the DIGs and nodal officers of all the enforcement agencies.

Also read: Assembly Elections 2026 date announced for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam