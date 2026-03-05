Orathnadu Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Chennai:

The Orathanadu Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 175 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and is not reserved for the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Orathanadu Assembly constituency comes under the Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 assembly polls, R. Vaithilingam of the AIADMK won the seat by defeating M. Ramchandran of the DMK with a margin of 28,835 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, S Murasoli of the DMK won from the Thanjavur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 3,19,583 votes by defeating Sivanesan of the DMDK.

Orathanadu constituency demographic profile

The Orathanadu Assembly constituency is a part of the Thanjavur district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,43,747 voters in the Orathanadu constituency during the 2021 Assembly elections. Out of this, 1,18,562 were male and 1,25,182 were female voters. 3 voters belonged to the third gender.

1,842 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Orathanadu in 2021 was 255, including 249 men and 6 women.

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,28,060 voters in the Orathanadu constituency, out of which 1,10,230 were male and 1,17,830 were female voters. 1,553 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016.

Orathanadu Assembly election 2026 poll date

Orathanadu Assembly election 2026 candidates

Orathanadu constituency past winners, candidates and parties

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, R. Vaithilingam of the AIADMK won the seat by defeating M. Ramchandran of the DMK with a margin of 28,835 votes. He polled 90,063 votes, while Ramchandran got 61,228 votes.

In 2016, R. Vaithilingam of the AIADMK won the seat by defeating T. K. G. Neelamegam of the DMK with a margin of 18,659 votes.

Year Winner Party 1971 L. Ganesan Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1977 T. M. Thailappan Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1980 T. Veeraswamy Indian National Congress (I) 1984 T. Veeraswamy All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1989 L. Ganesan Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1991 Alagu. Thirunavukkarasu All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1996 P. Rajamanickam Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2001 R. Vaithilingam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2006 R. Vaithilingam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2011 R. Vaithilingam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2016 M. Ramachandran Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2021 R. Vaithilingam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Orathanadu voter turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Orathanadu Assembly constituency was 1,90,973, or 79.03 per cent. In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 76.87 per cent and the total number of votes cast was 1,70,688.