Nagapattinam Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Chennai:

The Nagapattinam Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 163 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and is not reserved for the Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Nagapattinam Assembly constituency comes under the Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2021 assembly polls, Mohamed Shanavas of the DMK won the seat by defeating Thanka Kathiravan of the AIADMK with a margin of 7,238 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, A Selvaraj of the CPI won from the Nagapattinam Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 2,08,906 votes by defeating P Saravanan of the AIADMK.

Nagapattinam constituency demographic profile

The Nagapattinam Assembly constituency is a part of the Nagapattinam district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,97,960 voters in the Nagapattinam constituency during the 2021 Assembly elections. Out of this, 9,58,78 were male and 1,02,072 were female voters. 10 voters belonged to the third gender.

1235 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nagapattinam in 2021 was 59, all men.

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 1,83,119 voters in the Nagapattinam constituency, out of which 89,710 were male and 93,408 were female. 1 voter belonged to the third gender.

976 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 71, 49 males and 22 females.

Nagapattinam Assembly election 2026 poll date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Nagapattinam Assembly election 2026 candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Nagapattinam constituency past winners, candidates and parties

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Mohamed Shanavas of the DMK won the seat by defeating Thanga Kathiravan of the AIADMK with a margin of 7,238 votes. He polled 66,281 votes, while Kathiravan got 59,043 votes.

In 2016, Thamimun Ansari.M of the ADMK won the seat by defeating Mohamed Jafarullah.A of the MAMK with a margin of 20,550 votes, 15.29 per cent.

Year Winner Party 1971 Rajamanickam Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1977 R. Umanath Communist Party of India (Marxist) 1980 R. Umanath Communist Party of India (Marxist) 1984 G. Veeraiyan Communist Party of India (Marxist) 1989 G. Veeraiyan Communist Party of India (Marxist) 1991 R. Kodimari All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1996 G. Nizamudeen Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2001 R. Jeevanantham All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2006 V. Marimuthu Communist Party of India (Marxist) 2011 K. A. Jayapal All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2016 Thamimum Ansari All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2021 J. Mohamed Shanavas Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi

Nagapattinam voter turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Nagapattinam Assembly constituency was 1,42,665, or 72.57 per cent.

In 2016, the voter turnout was recorded at 73.46 per cent and the total number of votes cast was 1,34,439 .