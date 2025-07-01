Five dead, several injured in massive blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi Thick smoke was seen rising from the factory, and crackers were bursting continuously inside the premises, and several people with severe burn injuries have been rescued so far.

Sivakasi:

At least five people, including a woman, were killed in a powerful explosion at a firecracker factory in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. Many people with severe burn injuries have been rescued so far. Thick smoke was seen rising from the factory, and crackers were bursting continuously inside the premises.

More details are awaited.

Telangana pharma plant explosion

Earlier on Monday, a devastating explosion at Sigachi Chemical Industry in Pashamilaram, Telangana, had claimed 35 lives and left several injured. The fatal accident that took place at the Sigachi Industries' pharma plant in Pashamylaram is suspected to have been caused by a chemical reaction.

Around 90 people were working in the plant when the blast took place, reportedly due to a suspected chemical reaction, which also triggered a fire, the state Health Minister told reporters.

Sigachi Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering advancements in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates, Excipients, vitamin-mineral blends, and Operations and Management (O&M) services, according to the company's website.

The company said it deeply mourns the loss of lives and extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Asserting that the unit was fully insured, the firm assured all possible support to those affected.