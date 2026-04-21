Coimbatore South Assembly Election 2026: Will DMK's Senthil Balaji defend seat amid contest from BJP, AIADMK?

Coimbatore:

Coimbatore South is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and is designated as the 120th Assembly seat in the state. Located in the Coimbatore district, the constituency is a general category seat and is not reserved for the Scheduled Castes or the Scheduled Tribes. As part of the larger Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency, it holds considerable political significance in western Tamil Nadu.

The 2026 Assembly election in Coimbatore South is shaping up to be a closely fought contest, with major political parties and emerging players in the fray. The principal candidates include V Senthil Balaji of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Amman K Arjunan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), V Senthil Kumar representing Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and V Perarivalan of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

Key candidates

The contest is expected to be intense. Senthil Balaji, a prominent DMK leader, is taking on AIADMK’s Amman K Arjunan, who represents the party’s established base in the western belt. Meanwhile, TVK and NTK candidates are also in the race, adding a multi-cornered dimension that could influence the final outcome. With several contenders drawing support from different segments of the electorate, the result is likely to depend on narrow margins.

Past election results

Looking at previous results, the constituency has seen competitive elections. In 2021, Vanathi Srinivasan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Makkal Needhi Maiam’s Kamal Haasan by a margin of 1,728 votes. In 2016, AIADMK’s Amman K Arjunan secured victory by defeating Congress candidate Mayura Jayakumar S.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, DMK candidate Ganapathi Rajkumar defeated BJP’s Annamalai by a margin of around 1,00,000 votes in the segment covering Coimbatore South, indicating a strong performance by the DMK in the parliamentary contest.

Voting for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore South, will be held in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. According to Election Commission data, the constituency had 2,52,790 voters in 2021, including 1,26,195 men, 1,26,571 women, and 24 third gender voters.

With its urban electorate, history of tight contests, and presence of multiple parties, Coimbatore South is set to witness another closely contested election, making it one of the key seats to watch in Tamil Nadu in 2026.