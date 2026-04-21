Coimbatore North Assembly Election 2026: Close contest among BJP, DMK, NTK expected in key urban seat

Coimbatore:

Coimbatore North is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and falls within the Coimbatore district in the western region of the state. It is an unreserved, general category seat, with around 6.99 percent of its population belonging to Scheduled Castes and 0.13 percent to Scheduled Tribes. According to Census 2011 data, the constituency has a literacy rate of 84.31 per cent, reflecting its largely urban and educated voter base.

The total electorate stands at 2,91,533 voters, including 1,43,383 men and 1,48,122 women. Voting in the constituency is scheduled for April 23, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Key candidates

Coimbatore North, which is also part of the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency, has emerged as a key battleground in the 2026 Assembly elections, with a multi-cornered contest involving major political players.

The main contenders include Vanathi Srinivasan from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Senthamil Selvan from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), V Sampathkumar from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and G Narmada from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK).

The contest is expected to be closely fought. Vanathi Srinivasan is banking on the BJP’s growing presence among urban voters, while DMK’s Senthamil Selvan is relying on the party’s organisational strength and governance record.

TVK, NTK's appeal to woo young voters

Meanwhile, TVK and NTK candidates are attempting to make inroads by appealing to younger voters and those looking for alternatives to the established parties. The fragmented nature of the contest could make the final outcome highly competitive.

Past election results

Looking at past results, the seat has seen tight margins. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Amman K Arjunan of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) defeated DMK’s Shanmugasundaram VM by a margin of 4,001 votes. Arjunan secured 81,454 votes, while his opponent polled 77,453 votes.

Earlier, in 2016, AIADMK’s Arun Kumar PRG won the seat by defeating DMK candidate S Meenalogu by 7,724 votes, securing 77,540 votes against 69,816.

With a history of close contests and a diverse urban electorate, Coimbatore North is once again set to witness a tight electoral battle, with multiple parties in contention and no clear frontrunner.