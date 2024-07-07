Madras HC rejects plea seeking slain TN BSP chief Armstrong's burial in party office premises

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BSP supporters gather outside the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in protest after Tamil Nadu BSP President K. Armstrong was hacked to death by a six-member gang, in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu: The Madras High Court on Sunday rejected a writ petition seeking burial of Tamil Nadu BSP state president K Armstrong in party's office premises. The court has ordered to conduct his cremation ceremony in a private land in Pothur Village, Thiruvallur District.

Earlier today, BSP chief Mayawati, who was in Chennai, departed for Uttar Pradesh. She went to Chennai to pay her last respects to late BSP K Armstrong.

Armstrong was hacked to death by a group of men near his residence in Perambur on July 5.

Madras High Court on Sunday held a special sitting to hear a plea of the wife of slain Tamil Nadu BSP president K Armstrong, seeking to bury his body at the party office. The HC allowed the burial to be held in neighbouring Thiruvallur district.

The government opposed the plea, saying the party office was located in a residential area.

Armstrong (52), chief of Tamil Nadu unit of the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was hacked to death by a group of assailants on Friday.

His wife moved the HC with a plea to bury him in the party office. The plea came up before Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan.

Additional Advocate General J Ravindran later informed the judge that the government had allowed the burial to be held at a land belonging to Armstrong's relative in Pothur in Thiruvallur district and the necessary orders were also given for the process.

The petitioner also accepted the proposal, following which the judge directed that Armstrong's body be buried at Pothur. The judge directed the petitioner to hold a peaceful funeral procession and asked the police to give protection.

