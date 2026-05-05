Beyond the silver screen: Can Vijay’s TVK govern Tamil Nadu without a traditional script?

New Delhi:

The 2026 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu has brought a major shift in politics. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by Vijay, has emerged as a powerful new force in its first major election.

The party has won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly and crossed nearly 35% vote share. For a debut election, this is a strong performance that has shaken the long-standing DMK-AIADMK dominance.

From film stardom to political reality

Vijay’s popularity as a film star played a big role in TVK’s rise. His rallies attracted huge crowds, especially young voters. Many supporters treated the campaign like a movement, not just an election. However, winning elections is only the first step. Running a government needs a clear long-term vision, not just popularity.

The ideology question: Still a work in progress

TVK’s message so far has focused on welfare, jobs, education, and clean governance. It has also spoken about Tamil pride and social justice. However, TVK’s ideology is still not fully shaped. The party talks about many ideas, but it has not clearly defined a structured political roadmap.

Without a strong and consistent ideology, managing governance decisions could become difficult, especially in a coalition or minority situation.

TVK’s campaign promises were ambitious, including AI-driven governance and large welfare schemes. While these ideas attracted voters, implementing them will require strong administrative planning and political stability.

This is where challenges begin. A government cannot run only on promises or emotion it needs policy clarity and financial discipline.

Breaking the old political pattern

The election has already broken Tamil Nadu’s traditional two-party system dominated by DMK and AIADMK. TVK has changed the equation by directly cutting into the DMK’s vote base.

But with this new position comes responsibility. Voters who supported change will now expect results, not just slogans. Now that TVK is in a strong position, the real test begins. The party must decide whether it wants to remain a movement of change or evolve into a structured governing force.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: From 2021 to 2026, who lost ground, who gained?