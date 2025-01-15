Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed in this state on January 15? Check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE India's bank holidays often depend on regional festivities and observances.

Bank Holiday: Public and private sector banks will remain closed on Wednesday (January 15) to mark Thiruvalluvar Day. The day is dedicated to honouring the birth anniversary of the revered poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar. This annual observance celebrates the legacy of the legendary Tamil figure, known for his timeless contributions to literature and ethics through the Thirukkural. It is said that Thiruvalluvar's works and wisdom shaped Tamil culture and ethics.

While banking services in Tamil Nadu will not be available for people, banks in all other states will function as usual on Wednesday. To avoid the stress of last-minute disruptions in banking transactions, it’s crucial to stay informed about the bank holiday calendar specific to your state.

Online banking services remain unaffected

While banks may be closed physically, digital banking options like Net banking, mobile banking, and UPI services will continue to function uninterrupted. However, prolonged holidays could lead to disruptions in ATM cash availability. Customers are advised to ensure that their online banking services are active and linked to their registered mobile numbers to facilitate transactions.

State-specific bank holidays

India's bank holidays often depend on regional festivities and observances, leading to differences across states. However, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks uniformly observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Notably, if a month includes a fifth Saturday, banks remain operational on that day.

National holidays for banks

Apart from state-specific holidays, banks nationwide are closed on key national holidays, including Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2).

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: Flight operations disrupted at Chennai Airport due to poor visibility